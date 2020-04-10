Confrontation Of Security Personnel Won't Be Countenanced – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the business-as-usual attitude of some civilians who go as far as to confront security personnel who are on duty enforcing the partial lockdown directives he has given, as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 will not be tolerated.

In his sixth address to the nation on the coronavirus situation, in which he announced an extension, by one week, of the lockdown imposed on Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa, the President said: “I appeal to you, let us, in the meantime, continue to comply with the measures”, adding: “But, above all, please stay at home”.

He noted that: “There have been unfortunate incidents of some persons, in some parts of the affected areas, where the restrictions are in force, flouting the regulations and continuing with the business-as-usual attitude, even to the extent of confronting members of the security services.

“That should not be countenanced. The law must be upheld, and it will be”, he stressed.

“I take no delight in announcing these restrictions, however, let us all remember that they have been put in place for our collective good”, the President said.

Videos have gone viral on social media of some police and military personnel in fisticuffs with civilians in connection with the enforcement of the lockdown directives.

Last week, a soldier shot a civilian to death in Ashaiman during a confrontation while on lockdown duty. The army later described it as an accidental shooting. Also, a police officer allegedly beat a civilian to death in the Ashanti Region while enforcing the directives. On Thursday, a soldier shot a policewoman with whom he was on lockdown duty at Tema, in the leg. It was later described as an accidental incident by the police service. The cop was treated and discharged while the soldier was cautioned and released.

So far, Ghana's COVID-19 cases have risen to 378.

In his address, the President said six persons have lost their lives, two are in critical condition while four have fully recovered.

---classfmonline