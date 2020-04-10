Covid-19: Binduri MP Supports Health Directorate, Chiefs And Tengdaanas To Fight Spread

Dr. Robert Baba Kuganab-lem, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Binduri in the Upper East Region has donated items to help fight the coronavirus in the constituency.

The items worth over GHC26,850.00 includes 50 Veronica buckets, 10 boxes of Kasapreko hand sanitizers, 400 bottles of 200ml Doxa hand sanitizers, 25 gallons of parazo, 50 gallons of liquid soap, disposable gloves, 10 Boxes of nose masks, 20 boxes of examination gloves (20,000 pcs) tissue papers and non-contact thermometers.

The items will be distributed to the various health facilities, markets and chief palaces in the Constituency to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The MP who also led a team of volunteers to distribute some of the items to some palaces and other vantage points in some communities said he will ensure the items particularly the veronica buckets reach every chief and Tengdaana palace.

Dr. Kuganab-lem used the occasion to educate the public on the need to observe all the safety protocols to help contain the virus.

Dr. Robert Kuganab-lem said the fight against the global pandemic required the collective efforts of every Ghanaian.

He added that the national response plan put in place by the government to combat the disease would not succeed if the citizenry refuses to comply with the necessary basic protocols and directives in their localities.

According to the lawmaker, it was important to protect health workers especially those at the forefront who are sacrificing their lives daily in the interest of the public.

He however, called on the health directorate in his constituency together with other departments to called on him if the need be to kick out the deadly virus.

Mr. Eadbert Ansoba a nutrition officer, who received the items on behalf of Director Directorate of Health Services, commended the MP for the donation.

He said the donations is timely and critical to service delivery in the face of the deadly disease.

Mr. Ansoba noted that the constant availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for health workers would boost their confidence in attending to patients.

Officials present were the NDC constituency secretary, Imoro Mahamudu, deputy constituency communications Paul Abaare, Luis Mbun party elder, James Aganda and Mary Adams.