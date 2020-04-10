Sissala West NDC Parliamentary Candidate Donates Items To The District Health Directorate As Part Of Fight Against COVID-19

The Sissala West National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate Hon. Mohammed Sukparu aka Buoti Mahama has donated items worth ¢5,000 to the District Health Directorate to augment the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the district.

The District Health Director Mama Cecilia Kakariba received the items presented by the Constituency Chairman for the NDC, Hon. Ismael Manaf on behalf of the parliamentary candidate Mahama Sukparu at the District Health Administration Gwollu.

The items included 40 gallons of liquid soap, hand sanitizers, Veronica buckets among many others.

The District Health Director expressed her profound gratitude for the gesture and indicated parliamentary candidate has been supporting the directorate since the outbreak of the pandemic.

"This is not the first time the NDC Candidate is offering us support to conquer this pandemic. He has also made it possible for us to be able to educate the public on COVID-19 through the only radio station Gwollu Fm Station by purchasing airtime for us," said Madam Cecelia Kakraba.

The Sissala West Constituency of the NDC was represented at the donation by the Constituency Secretary, Women's Organizer, Communications Officer and other Zonal executives for NDC.

Speaking to the media after the presentation, Abudu Fuseini Gbene Constituency Communications Officer conveyed the best wishes of Hon Mohammed Adams Sukparu even though he could join in the donation due to the lockdown.

"Honourable sends his greetings and best wishes. He intended to be here but had to observe the partial lockdown initiated by government. It is his hope that these items will go a long way to help the Health Directorate combat the pandemic," he said.

According to the Director of the District Health Directorate, Madam Cecelia, the items will be distributed among all health facilities in the district. She also used the occasion to call on other individuals and organizations to support the Directorate during this pandemic.