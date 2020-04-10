COVID-19: Together We Can Fight This Pandemic…Herbert Mensah Calls On Business Moguls To Support

Businessman and President of Ghana Rugby, Mr. Herbert Mensah believes Ghana can fight this Coronavirus if all put their shoulder to the wheel to help the government.

He launched a passionate appeal to businesses in Ghana and individual businessmen to stand up and be counted in the fight against the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19.

In a video, Mr. Mensah also appealed to everybody to adhere to the protocols, guidelines and "rules" to stay safe and keep others safe:

01 - Do not panic

02 - Stay home

03 - Wash your hands

04 - Don’t touch your face

05 - Keep social distancing