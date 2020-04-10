COVID-19: Together We Can Fight This Pandemic…Herbert Mensah Calls On Business Moguls To Support By News Desk LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Businessman and President of Ghana Rugby, Mr. Herbert Mensah believes Ghana can fight this Coronavirus if all put their shoulder to the wheel to help the government. He launched a passionate appeal to businesses in Ghana and individual businessmen to stand up and be counted in the fight against the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19. In a video, Mr. Mensah also appealed to everybody to adhere to the protocols, guidelines and "rules" to stay safe and keep others safe: 01 - Do not panic 02 - Stay home 03 - Wash your hands 04 - Don’t touch your face 05 - Keep social distancing
COVID-19: Together We Can Fight This Pandemic…Herbert Mensah Calls On Business Moguls To Support
Businessman and President of Ghana Rugby, Mr. Herbert Mensah believes Ghana can fight this Coronavirus if all put their shoulder to the wheel to help the government.
He launched a passionate appeal to businesses in Ghana and individual businessmen to stand up and be counted in the fight against the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19.
In a video, Mr. Mensah also appealed to everybody to adhere to the protocols, guidelines and "rules" to stay safe and keep others safe:
01 - Do not panic
02 - Stay home
03 - Wash your hands
04 - Don’t touch your face
05 - Keep social distancing
