NDC Cape Coast North Parliamentary Aspirant Supports His Constituents to Fight COVID-19

Cape Coast, 8th April 2020 - A Senior Lecturer of the University of Cape Coast and the Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress for the Cape Coast North Constituency, Dr Kwamena Minta Nyarku aka Ragga, has distributed assorted items to support his constituents to help in the fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to him, this is the first phase of his distribution to the inhabitants of his constituency and it is in line to the call made by the President of the Republic of Ghana admonishing Ghanaians to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. "I'm only emulating the good example set by my flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in donating items to hospitals to help contain the spread and fight against COVID-19".

The items he distributed included 25 Veronica buckets, 100 tissue papers, 25 gallons of liquid soaps, 25 thrash bins, 25 plastic buckets and over a 1000 hand sanitizers.

The beneficiary Communities in the constituency include Brabedzi, Koforidua, Nyinasin, Effutu, Mpeasem, Akaikrom, Ankaful, Essuekyir, Kakomdo, Senawin, Ebubonko, Amissano, Apewosika, Akotokyir, Kwaprow, Amamoma, Nkanfoa among others.

Some lorry stations at UCC, Akotokyir, Kwaprow, Nkanfoa, Ankaful junction, and Abura (Tipper truck), as well as markets in the constituency, were also not left out of the distribution.

Kwamena Minta Nyarku affectionately called Ragga said he hopes these items would be of benefit to the communities in these difficult times. He was accompanied by the Constituency Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Treasurer, Communication Officer, Youth Organiser, Deputy Youth Organiser, Deputy Women Organiser, Zongo Caucus Coordinator, as well as some of his colleagues' lecturers at the University of Cape Coast, Cape Coast.

Most of the inhabitants of the beneficiaries communities expressed their gratitude to Ragga and wish him well for his kind gesture and thoughtfulness in this time of need.