Goaso Regional Hospital Without PPE's: Ahafo Is An Orphan.

The only facility selected in Ahafo as a COVID-19 center is indeed a white elephant. Ahafo is an orphan.

With all revenue we contribute to the national cake ie Gold (Newmont donating $100 000 to the national COVID-19 Fund), the various timber firms and our contributions to COCOBOD, we have not had a single donation of PPE'S from any firm or organization, not to talk of indigenes of Ahafo within or outside the region.

Where are the businessmen from the region? Where are the politicians who have benefited from the region's goodwill?

Where are the pastors who have chopped peoples money?

Where are the daughters and sons of Ahafo who work in the media?

Is it that we don't have BIG MEN from the region? With the rate of indigenous poverty, should we not have hand sanitizers in abundance?

The Hon. Freda Akosua Prempeh, MP Tano North and Deputy Minister, Gender, Children and Social Protection should be leading that agenda, as the only 'highly-placed' NPP politician from Ahafo.

But we are an orphan region. There are no test kits available. May we not wait for the arrival of COVID-19 for our 'big-men' to do 'camera' donations.

Join the call. Resource Goaso Regional Hospital.

Edem Koku Edem,

Ahafo.