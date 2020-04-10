Professor Kwesi Yankah Advocates For Social Distancing To Avoid Spread Of Coronavirus Attack

Minister of State In-charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah is seriously advocating for Social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus infection

According to the Minister, the best way possible to avoid spread of coronavirus infection was observe effective social distancing

Professor Kwesi Yankah who is also the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Agona East Constituency in the Central Region stated these when he led a team of sprayers to disinfect over 12 market centers in the Constituency

Backed by District Chief Executive for Agona East, Hon. Dennis Armah Frimpong, Agona East District NADMO Coordinator, Mr. Solomon Paintsil, staff of Zoomlion Company Limited, Environmental Health Department, the Agona East District Finance Officer, Mr. Maurice Bortsie and the others, the team sprayed every corner of the markets.

The spraying team disinfected Agona Nsaba, Agona Duakwa, Agona Asafo, Mensakrom, Kwansakrom, Kwanyarko, Mankrong Nkwanta market among others

Later in an interview with newsmen, Professor Kwesi Yankah noted that the pandemic was a global disease for which Ghana cannot sit unconcerned.

" Coronavirus, is a global pandemic, therefore as a country we ought to be serious about everything precautions to avoid claims of innocent lives

Countries that proud themselves of being super powered are struggling to avoid the spread of coronavirus infections. This explain why His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo led NPP government is doing everything with its power to protect the citizenry.

It is up to us to observe all the precautions namely regular hand washing, avoiding hand shake crowded areas and especially Social Distancing"

Professor Kwesi Yankah further started that consistent message from Nana Addo to Ghanaians shows his commitment towards the fight against coronavirus attack which is draining national economy.

" We must observe regular personal hygiene and to stick to clean up exercise in our environment, that's the only way we can collectively overcome this infectious diseases

President Akufo Addo is doing his best to eradicate the disease. Let us also do our best by educating people about the dangerous situation we found ourselves"

The Agona East District Chief Executive, Hon. Dennis Armah Frimpong noted that the exercise was as a result of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo's directives to all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to disinfect all market centers in their jurisdiction as part of the fight against coronavirus infections.

" Agona East District Assembly highly appreciate efforts of H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP government to protect the spread Covid-19 across the country.

I also was to express my gratitude to Nananom,Assembly Members, staff of the Agona East District Assembly, Zoomlion Company Limited, Environmental Health Department, NADMO, Agona East District Finance Officer Mr Maurice Bortsie, market and women Association in the District for making the exercise a success"