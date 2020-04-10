Covid-19: Four Persons Recover In Ghana

One more COVID-19 patient in Ghana has recovered from the virus.

This brings to 4, the total number of people who have recovered from the disease in the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made the announcement in a televised broadcast on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

The president indicated that the country’s total case count for COVID-19 had also risen to 378 with six deaths.

Many discharged

Meanwhile, many of the patients who tested positive for COVID-19 are showing positive signs of recovery.

Such people are discharged. Being discharged in this case means that they are released from their isolation centres to go home (where they have appropriate conditions). They are managed at home and subjected to further tests to confirm that they are truly now negative and free to move around.

It is after this process they will be said to have fully recovered.

“This fight is not over, and we are by no means out of the woods yet. We now have in total 378 confirmed cases of infections with six deaths, four recoveries and two in critical conditions… Fellow Ghanaians I have come to you this evening to ask for your continued patience as we continue to implement extended effort that has so far proved to be helpful,” Akufo-Addo said.

“A decision has been taken, through the issuance of another Executive Instrument to extend the restriction of movement in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and Kasoa and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and its contiguous districts by one more week,” he added.

---citinewsroom