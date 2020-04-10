Covid-19: Akufo-Addo Slashes Electricity Bills By 50% For Three Months

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo has slashed electricity bills for Ghanaians for the next three months to mitigate the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

The 50% reduction includes both residential and commercial users for April, May and June.

He said government will fully cover the bills of low-income consumers of electricity in the country for April, May and June.

"As part of measures to mitigate the effect of the pandemic on the social and economic life of the country, as I indicated in my last speech, the government sorted water bills for all Ghanaians for three months i.e. April, May and June. Furthermore, water tankers public and privately owned are mobilised to ensure the supply of water to vulnerable communities.

"We have decided on further measures on mitigation for all Ghanaians for the next three months .i.e April, May and June. Government will fully absorb electricity bills for the poorest of the poor .i.e. for all lifeline consumers. Free electricity for persons who consume 0-50 Kilowatt per hour a month for this period. In addition, for all other consumers, residential and commercial, government will absorb 50percent of the electricity bill for this period using your March 2020 bill as your benchmarks. For example, if your electricity bills was Ghc100, you will pay only Ghc50 with government absorbing the remaining Ghc50," he stated.

President Akufo-Addo has also extended the two-week partial lockdown to another one week.

This means the partial lockdown will last for 21 days.

He said the one week extension is subject to review.

President Akufo-Addo said this in his 6th update on covid-19 safety measure today Thursday April 9.

