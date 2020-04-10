ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Akufo-Addo Extends Partial Lockdown For Another Week

By Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri
Akufo-Addo Extends Partial Lockdown For Another Week
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
President Akufo-Addo has extended the two-week partial lockdown to another one week.

This means the partial lockdown will last for 21 days.

He said the one week extension is subject to review.

President Akufo-Addo said this in his 6th update on covid-19 safety measure today Thursday April 9.

More soon...

