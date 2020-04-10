Akufo-Addo Extends Partial Lockdown For Another Week By Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic President Akufo-Addo has extended the two-week partial lockdown to another one week. This means the partial lockdown will last for 21 days. He said the one week extension is subject to review. President Akufo-Addo said this in his 6th update on covid-19 safety measure today Thursday April 9. More soon... Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri Editor CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
Akufo-Addo Extends Partial Lockdown For Another Week
President Akufo-Addo has extended the two-week partial lockdown to another one week.
This means the partial lockdown will last for 21 days.
He said the one week extension is subject to review.
President Akufo-Addo said this in his 6th update on covid-19 safety measure today Thursday April 9.
