Covid-19: Barbara Oteng-Gyasi Donates GH₵100,000 Worth Of PPE’s To Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality

The incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-valley constituency, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, on Tuesday, April 7, presented some Personal Preventive Equipment (PPEs) to the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Health Directorate.

The move forms part of her numerous efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and also contribute resources to ensure the utmost safety of constituents especially frontline medical personnel at the various health facilities in the area, in their fight against the global pandemic.

The items worth Gh₵ 100,000 included; 1,000 nose masks, 1,000 hand gloves, 500 hand sanitizers, 500 liquid soaps,120 tissue papers, 100 Veronica buckets, 100 washing bowls and 20 tables. The rest of the items comprising 200 Veronica buckets, liquid soap, sanitizers and tissue paper was to be distributed to various communities.

An amount of GH₵10,000 was donated to aid in the education and awareness creation through community sensitization.

Barbara Oteng-Gyasi presented the items at the forecourt of the health directorate in Bogoso for onward distribution to all forty-five (45) private and public health facilities in the constituency.

This is the second time the MP is donating items to the constituency to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, previous beneficiaries were the various drivers union, markets, security agencies and health facilities.

The MP in March this year donated fifty percent (50%) of her salary, for the next three months, that is April, May and June, to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, established by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the fight against the virus and to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable.

The legislator who is seeking to be re-elected in the upcoming general elections slated for December 7 this year urged residents to abide by the laid down protocols by practising social distancing, washing of hands regularly with soap under running water, the use of hand sanitizers, avoiding handshakes and reporting of suspected cases to negate the potential of community spread.

The MP who doubles as minister for tourism, arts and culture reiterated a number of proactive measures the government had put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 which included the closure of the country’s borders, restrictions of movement in some parts of the country and ban on public gatherings of 25 or less.

She assured that government is doing all within its power to ensure public safety and protection of lives.

She revealed that government is making arrangement for stimulus packages to businesses across the country in the wake of covid19 outbreak as market activities continue to drop, saying "the government knows how to bring the economy back to life but what it does not know is how to bring people back to life. So I plead with you all to adhere to the precautionary measures to ensure our safety."

Receiving the items, Mr Tamakloe, the Municipal Health Director, expressed his gratitude to the MP and promised that his outfit would make sure the items were distributed to the appropriate health centres.

He disclosed that one out of the seven suspected cases recorded by the municipal had tested negative whiles the results of the rest are yet to be released.