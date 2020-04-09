Covid-19: Mahama Donates PPE To Tamale Teaching Hospital

Former President John Dramani Mahama has extended his support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic to the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region with the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

The former President who could not make it himself to the region had the Northern Regional executives represent him to donate some personal protective equipment worth GHS 40,000 to the Tamale Teaching Hospital to enable frontline health workers to manage COVID-19 cases in the facility.

So far the hospital has two COVID-19 patients at the treatment centre with seven others receiving treatment from home.

Presenting the items, a team member of the NDC COVID-19 technical team, Dr Prosper Akanbong, said the support is in response to the lack of PPE by health officials and the president’s call for a collective effort in fighting the virus.

“These gesture comes as a result of a general cry of the lack of PPE by front liners and the former President Mahama listened and mobilised resources and got these things to distribute across the country.”

Receiving the items, the Acting Chief Executive Officer for the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Kareem Mumuni on behalf of the governing board expressed gratitude to the former President and appealed to other bodies to emulate the gesture and support the hospital to manage the pandemic.

“In times like this, donations come to augment what the central government is able to give institutions including TTH and I am appealing to other organizations to emulate the example and support the hospital with items to help in the fight.”

As part the donation, the NDC COVID-19 Technical also presented some hand washing materials including, hand sanitizer, liquid soap and other items to the Tamale Cemetery attendants and the tricycle riders.

---citinewsroom