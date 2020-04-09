Covid-19: Striker Gin Company Donates GHC 10,000, Items To Tema General Hospital

Striker Gin Company (1 Africa Industries Limited), has donated some relief items to the Tema General Hospital to fight the rising numbers of coronavirus in Ghana.

Among items donated to the hospital includes 50 boxers of hand sanitizers, 30 boxes of protective medical gloves and a Cheque of Ghc10,000 to support the fight against COVID-19.

Mr. Suneel Kumar. N, General Manager of the company and his partner, Mahesh Reddy. K, together with some staff presented the items to the hospital on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Dr. Richard Anthony who is the Medical Director of Tema General Hospital received the items on behalf of the facility.

“We are very grateful for the kind gesture. This will go a long way to support us because these are things we use on a daily basis but due to the pandemic, their uses have increased because even visitors to our facility need to use it too as well as our staff and patients. But this shouldn’t be the end of it; we would love to have more of you guys come to visit us and support us even after COVID-19 is over. Let’s all work together and support each other because health is key and we all need to keep healthy”, Dr. Richard Anthony added.

According to Dr. Richard Anthony, Tema General Hospital has an isolation Centre for patients diagnosed of the pandemic (Corona Virus).

1 Africa Industries Limited are producers of Striker Gin, Choice and other alcoholic products. They are located on the Spintex Road in Accra, GHANA. The company also made other donations to LEKMA Hospital and Ga East Hospital, respectively.