Otumfuo Donate To Three Prisoners

Some three Prison facilities in the Ashanti Region have benefitted from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's largesse as they received quantities of food items.

The lucky penitentiaries, which are housing thousands of inmates, including males and females, are the Ohwim Prison, Manhyia Local Prison and Kumasi Central Prison.

The items that the Asantehene presented included bags of rice, bags of maize, boxes of bottled water, yam, crates of eggs and packs of sachet water.

Furthermore, the Asantehene presented boxes of Latex Gloves and boxes of hand sanitizers to help protect the prisoners against the deadly Covid-19 virus.

The presentations were made separately by the 'Manhyia Palace Covid-19 Humanitarian Relief' team, on behalf of the king.

Prison officers, who received the items on behalf of the prisoners, commended the Asantehene for his exemplary leadership and his passion to support the needy.

Government's decision to lockdown some communities to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus has informed Otumfuo's decision to assist people that will be affected.

The Asantehene has therefore stockpiled food and other items, worth a GHC1 million, which he is distributing to the needy for them to survive the lockdown.

---Daily Guide