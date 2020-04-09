Northern Regional Minister Supports Hospital, Other Institutions

The Northern Regional Minister, Hon. Salifu Sa-eed has presented assorted items to the Nanumba North Municipal Hospital, the security services, management of Bimbilla Senior High School, E.P. College of Education and other groupings in the Nanumba North District. The donation is towards the fight against the novel COVID-19. The items donated included a number of mattresses, non-contact thermometers, isolation gown, veronica buckets, nose masks, hand sanitizers and disinfectants. Others included mobbing buckets and sticks, methylated spirit, tissues and dust bins.

The MCE for the Nanumba North Municipality, Hon. Abdulai Yaquob expressed his appreciation to Hon. Salifu Sa-eed for his timely intervention. According to the MCE ‘the Assembly was still exploring how to resource the hospital. This donation has brought relief to us’.

The Municipal Health Director, Doctor Dadia Steven expressed gratitude to the Northern Regional Minister. ‘This donation will equipment our isolation centre and the hospital in general for the fight against the COVID-19’, Doctor Dadia Steven added. He called on other individuals and organizations to extend similar support to the hospital to enhance the effective delivery of health services in the area.

The security Command and heads of all institution that received the donation also thanked Hon. Salifu Sa-eed for his kind gesture. For them, the donation couldn’t have come at another time than this day.

Hajia Alima, wife of the Northern Regional Minister entreated the beneficiary institutions to observe all safety protocols prescribed by experts. ‘It’s about our survival and we must all join the fight against the COVID-19’, Hajia Alima stated.

Zuberu Aliu