E/R: Man Penis Bitten In Roadside Attack

The penis of a man has been bitten in a roadside attack at Oyoko in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern region.

The victim, Eric Kwadwo, has suffered deep cuts on his penis.

Starr News has gathered on April 6, 2020, the victim- Eric Kwadwo, was returning from town and met an 11-year-old son of the suspect at the roadside peeling sugar cane.

The boy pleaded the victim to assist him in peeling his sugar cane but suddenly the suspect-Atta Kwaku appeared at the scene furious and angrily queried the victim why he was standing with his son around 8:00pm.

According to the victim, to avoid an altercation, he decided to walk away from the scene but the suspect followed him casting aspersions, then violently pushed him to the ground which he fell facedown resulting in injuries below the nostrils, on the face and on the right hand.

Suspect not satisfied pounced on him grabbed and bit his penis resulting in a deep cut.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh confirmed the incident to Starr News. He said the incident was reported on April 8, 2020, and medical forms issued to the victim.

He added that the suspect has since gone into hiding but Police has however launched a manhunt for his arrest to assist in the investigation.

---Starrfm.com.gh