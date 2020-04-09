ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
09.04.2020 Health

Kumasi: Covid-19 Patient Hiding In Tafo – MP Claims

By News Desk
Kumasi: Covid-19 Patient Hiding In Tafo – MP Claims
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia North Collins Owusu Amankwah has disclosed that an individual who has tested positive for COVID 19 is in hiding in the Tafo Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

According to the vice-Chair on the Interior and Defense Committee of parliament, the patient absconded from an isolation centre in the country.

The minister made the frightening revelations in an interview on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM Thursday.

The MP, however, refused to disclose the exact isolation centre the patient was being kept.

He argued, “even in Senegal someone strangled a nurse and run away with two other patients on isolation.”

He however assured that medical and security personnel overseeing isolation and quarantine centres are on high alert continuously monitoring patients and suspected cases and are ready to do quick follow-ups if the numbers run short.

Out of the three hundred and thirteen (313) cases of COVID 19 recorded in the country, the case count in the Ashanti region stands at twenty-five (25)

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh

TOP STORIES

Mahama Leadership Conceptualised, Established BoG Hospital –...
2 hours ago

We're In Big Trouble If COVID-19 Is Not Kicked Out Soon – M...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line