NPP MPs To Donate GHS100,000 To COVID-19 Fund

The Majority caucus in Parliament is set to donate GHS100,000 to the COVID-19 National Fund.

A cheque for the stated amount will be presented to the Board of Trustees of the Fund at the Jubilee House later today, Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu in addressing the media today, underscored the need for government to be supported in every way possible to help win the fight against the disease

“In respect of the COVID-19 Trust Fund, as you are aware, we finalized the Bill the previous week and the President has assented to it so it’s now an Act and the Trustees have been constituted. And beginning today, as I have been told, they are available from 11 am this morning till 2 pm to receive the monies and resources that benevolent Ghanaians would want to contribute to assist in the fight against the Coronavirus disease. So we intend to present a cheque of one hundred thousand Ghana cedis (GHS100,000) as our widows’ mite to the COVID-19 Trust Fund,” he said.

COVID-19 Trust Fund

Parliament on Thursday, April 2, 2020, passed the COVID-19 National Trust Fund Bill, 2020.

President Akufo-Addo has assented to it and its now an Act.

The Government of Ghana set up a COVID-19 Trust Fund to assist the government's efforts in the fight against the disease.

The trust, which is chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, is receiving public contributions to help improve the lives of the vulnerable who will be worst-hit by the pandemic.

President Akufo-Addo last Sunday disclosed that the COVID-19 National Trust Fund had received a total sum of GH¢8.75 million in the form of donations from the general public.

Donations so far

Ghana has so far recorded 313 cases of the novel coronavirus.

Out of the 313 case count, three persons have recovered, and the death toll stands at six.

The extent of the outbreak has encouraged many people to donate and give in various kinds.

President Akufo-Addo donated his April, May and June salaries as seed capital for the Fund.

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia continued in the President's steps and also donated his three months' salary to the Trust Fund.

All Ministers of State and other top appointees at the presidency voluntarily decided to donate 50 percent of their salary for the next three months to the recently initiated COVID-19 Fund.

Parliament has also contributed GH¢200,000 with the Speaker of the House, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye also donating half of his three months' salary to the Fund.

Institutions that have also donated to the Fund so far include Hollard Ghana – GH¢100,000, Absa Bank Ghana – GH¢1 million, Interplast – GH¢1.2 million, Justmoh Construction Limited contributing GH¢500,000 and SSNIT – GH¢500,000

Other groups and associations have also made different donations in cash and kind to various hospitals and health services in the country.

