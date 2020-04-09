ModernGhanalogo

09.04.2020 Health

Nigeria Quarantines 15 Chinese Doctors Who Arrived To Help Battle Covid-19

By News Desk
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
The 15 Chinese medical doctors who arrived in Nigeria on Wednesday, April 8, have been begun a 14-day mandatory quarantine to be sure they are free from Covid-19.

The Nigerian Government made the announcement on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

On Wednesday at about 5pm, the team of 15 doctors arrived in the country to support its fight against coronavirus.

The team arrived through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and was received by Nigeria Federal Government's delegation led by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire.

But instead of starting work, they have been sent into mandatory quarantine.

---Daily Guide

