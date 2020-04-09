England's Premier League players start fund to help health workers fight coronavirus

Players in England's Premier League have joined forces to launch a fund for Britain's health service workers in the front line of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The #PlayersTogether plan comes a week after several British politicians, including the health secretary Matt Hancock, hit out at high-earning football stars for not taking wage cuts to show solidarity with beleaguered doctors, nurses and other key hospital staff.

The barbs triggered accusations that the Conservative government was attempting to deflect criticism about its own handling of the coronavirus pandemic and chronic underfunding of the National Health Service (NHS) over the past decade.

"It is about we, as players, collaborating together to create a voluntary initiative, separate to any other league and club conversation," a statement from the #PlayersTogether group said.

Difference "To try and help, along with so many others in the country, to make a real difference," it added.

It is understood each squad's donation will arrive anonymously into the central fund and the NHS Charities Together (NHSCT) will distribute the cash throughout the country.

"It sends an amazing message of support to the NHS staff and volunteers working so tirelessly to save lives," said Ellie Orton, the NHSCT chief executive.

When the Premier League was suspended in March due to the pandemic, Liverpool were 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City and six points away from hoisting their first top flight title in 30 years.

Solidarity Liverpool's skipper, Jordan Henderson, Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Manchester City star Fernandinho were among the players to tweet a statement on Wednesday with the hashtag #Playerstogether.

“This is a critical time for out country and for our NHS and we are determined to help in any way that we can,” added their statement.

Hancock, who came under fire from players over his outburst, tweeted: "Warmly welcome this big-hearted decision from so many Premier League footballers to create #PlayersTogether to support NHS Charities. You are playing your part.”

The former player Gary Lineker said on social media: "Footballers are doing their bit as I was confident they would."

The broadcaster added: "Let's hope that others that are in a position to help, those that weren't unfairly targeted, do likewise.”