Jaman South MP Donates Sanitizers Worth GHC17,800 To Health Centres

The Member of Parliament for Jaman South Constituency Hon Yaw Aful has donated sanitizers worth GHC17,800 to the Health Directorate to be distributed to the various health centers in the area to augment the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Receiving the items, the District Health Director Madam Christiana Konadu expressed appreciation to the Jaman South legislator for his contributions towards health situations in the area and combating the pandemic.

She said, they will ensure all the items are distributed to the various health centers and make good use of them as well.

Madam Christiana Konadu used the opportunity to educate the public on compliance with the directives in order to control the spread of the virus.

On his part, Hon. Aful indicated that the coronavirus outbreak had to be fought in unison.

According to him, we cannot only depend on government only as far as the fight against coronavirus is concerned, adding that it was also an individual responsibility.

He said, “being the representative of the Constituents in Parliament, there is the need to support the fight against COVID-19, the reason for the donations.”