Dr Thomas Mensah Appointed To Two International Boards

The world Bank has approved the appointment of the Famous Fiber Optic Inventor and Founder of the Silicon Valley of Ghana to the International Board of Advisors at the Energy University of Sunyani.

Dr. Mensah served as the Keynote Speaker at the recent launch of the World Class Innovative Energy Center in Sunyani which is funded by the World Bank. Other Board members are from Australia, Europe and North America and Ghana.

The Premier of South Africa and Governor of Gauten that includes Johannesburg has also appointed Dr. Thomas Mensah to South Africa’s Board for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

This Board will help South Africa Develop cutting edge technologies in the Fourth Industrial Revolution Arena. The Board will guide South Africa in its quest to create 2 million jobs in the Country.

Dr. Thomas Mensah was invited to speak at the First Technology and Innovation Conference in South Africa, where he toured the Innovation Centers and Universities in South Africa.

Dr. Thomas Mensah wants to create factories in South Africa for making Batteries and Advanced products based on Nanotechnology. The Technology has applications in Medicine for creating drugs to fight pandemics like Coronavarius, as well as produce lighter strong composite materials for Space Vehicles and Aircraft Parts.

Dr Mensah is the Author of 5 Books on Innovation including the International Text Book -Nanotechnology Commercialization- Products and Processes, that is used to teach Advanced Ph. D Students in this Field around the World.