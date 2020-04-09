COVID-19: Hohoe MP Urged Govt To Assist Persons Living With HIV/AIDS

Listen to article

Member of Parliament for Hohoe, Dr Bernice Adiku Heloo has urged government to as a matter of urgency include Persons Living with HIV/AIDS in the ongoing social intervention programmes targeted at the poor and vulnerable as a result of the Covid-19 partial lockdown.

Government through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has started feeding, clothing and accommodating some 15, 000 head porters and homeless persons who have been displayed since the lockdown was pronounced.

According to the MP, persons living with HIV/AIDS already have a compromised immune system and are susceptible to the coronavirus hence the need to pay special attention to their needs.

She noted that since most persons living with HIV/AIDS are poor, vulnerable and cannot afford to feed themselves during this period, it is important government prioritise them in the ongoing social intervention efforts to cushion them.

Dr Heloo also encouraged government to work with identifiable groups such as NAP+ who work with persons with the disease for the necessary assistance.

Ghana's covid-19 case count as at 3:10 pm, April 8, 2020 is 313 with five (5) deaths.