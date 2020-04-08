Effiduase-Asokore MP Supports COVID-19 Fight With Items Worth GHC30,000

As the world battles to contain and manage the novel coronavirus pandemic, outpouring of global solidarity and support has become a shared challenge.

It is against this backdrop that the Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, has moved in to distribute COVID-19 preventive items to residents in that area. The items, estimated at GH¢30,000, were made up of 40 boxes of alcohol-based sanitizers and 100 boxes of tissues.

Recipients of the sanitizers and tissues included personnel of the security forces, market women, and a section of the general public among others. Even though there are no recorded cases of COVID-19 within the Effiduse-Asokore enclave, the move comes as a proactive measure to help stem the spread of the dreadful virus.

Due to tight parliamentary schedule, the Effiduse-Asokore Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Osei Adiyia, deputized for the MP during the distribution of the items to the people.

Commenting on the gesture, Mr. Adiyia said it is to support’s the government’s effort to stem the spread of the virus so as to bring life back to normalcy for the populace and also a demonstration of the MP’s commitment to the wellbeing of the people.

He used the opportunity to educate the public to observe the recommended health and social protocols by the World Health Organization (WHO) and for that matter Ghana Health Service (GHS), indicating that fighting COVID-19 is a shared responsibility and therefore all and sundry must put their shoulders to the wheel.

The WHO advocates regular and thorough hands washing with soap and water or rubbing the hand with alcohol-based sanitizers to kill viruses that may be on your hands. It also preaches the need for the public to maintain social distancing, at least one metre (3 feet), avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth as well as practicing respiratory hygiene by covering the mouth and nose with bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze.