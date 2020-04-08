MUST WATCH! Bukom Banku Begs Akufo-Addo Not To Extend Lockdown

Listen to article

Controversial boxer Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has beseeched President Akufo-Addo not to extend the lockdown for an additional two weeks.

According to him, should the president extend the lockdown, the people of Bukom will die of hunger.

He made this known in an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa while talking about the President’s directives to curb the coronavirus from spreading any further.

“Everybody will die here should the president extend the lockdown. Because of the two weeks lockdown, some of us are now having waist pain because we sit down for long. We’re tired of the lockdown. So I beg Nana Akufo-Addo to support us because if he doesn’t and he extends the lockdown, people will die here,” Banku added.

Bukom Banku called on the president to supply the people of Bukom with food such as Kenkey, Rice, and oil among others to help the people of Bukom.

He added that, if he is able to supply them with all these food items, then he can go ahead and extend the lockdown for two weeks or even a month.

“If Nana Akufo-Addo gives us another two weeks, personally I have no problem with it but he has to give us the kenkey, rice, money, and fish among others then we will understand the additional two weeks extension but if he fails to do that, people will die because Motors, Taxis, Betting centres, Lotto shops are all not working so nobody is going out,” Banku added.

Asked if he has any political ambitions, he said, “No no, I have no plans of doing politics, when I retire from boxing, I will act movies, do music and also become a boxing coach to train more people in the neighbourhood.”