Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital Receives PPEs From John Mahama

Listen to article

Former President John Dramani Mahama has today, Wednesday, 8th April donated a number of PPEs and disinfectants to the Regional Hospital in the Bono Region to support their work towards the measures initiated to curb the spreading of COVID-19 disease in the region.

As part of Former President Mahama’s initiatives to rollout national support for the country’s health workers in these times of shortage of this equipment, a total of 750 PPEs and Gum Boots so far, are being presented to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Ho Teaching Hospital, Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Koforidua Government Hospital and all other Regional and District Hospitals across the country.

The Bono Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Hon Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo in his presentation on behalf on the Former President and the Flagbearer of the NDC, stated that the donation of the various items were part of the Former President's initiatives to provide PPEs to the health workers to assist them in their line of duties in this coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Marfo further expressed the willingness of Former President Mahama to assist health workers in any way possible within his means and therefore urged them to make judicious use of the items presented to them.

This short ceremony at the forecourt of the Regional Hospital saw the presentation of forty (40) set of PPEs (overall), forty (40) set of Gum Boots, hundred (100) curtains of bottled water, twenty (20) Veronica Buckets, two different sizes of tissues and one thousand one hundred and five (1,105) pieces of hand sanitizers of which were witnessed by the Deputy Minority Chief Whip who doubles as the Member of Parliamentary for the Banda Constituency, Hon Ahmed Ibrahim, the Parliamentary Candidates for Sunyani East and West, Mr Allan Sekyere and Madam Millicent Amankwaah Yeboah respectively. They were also accompanied by the Regional Organizer, The Regional Communications Officer and his deputy, a host of the Regional Executives and Constituency Executives who were also present to make the ceremony a colourful one.

The Regional Medical Director of the hospital, Dr.Emmanuel Kofi Amponsah who received these items on behalf of the hospital stated that ''this was the first time the Regional Hospital has received a full set of PPEs in bulk as a donation'' and expressed their joy for the timely intervention of this equipment and thanked the Former President for his kind donation.

He added that, though the hospital has received several items from the public during this pandemic but Former President Mahama's donation has been what the health workers have been lacking and described the donation as timely.

He explained that the items from the public have been the ones required by patients and the general public which included Veronica Buckets, hand sanitizers, and liquid soaps.

The Regional Medical Director in his concluding remarks, appealed to the Former President and the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, the individuals and the general public to come to their aide to provide them with accommodation for the doctors and the nurses who have to travel at longer distances to work whenever they are called upon for the emergency services.