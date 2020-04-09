ModernGhanalogo

09.04.2020 General News

Fire Destroys Nigeria’s Accountant General’s Office As 2 Trillion Naira Probe Takes Off

By News Desk
Listen to article

The Office of Nigeria's Accountant General has been razed by fire.

But citizens are suspecting foul play by authorities.

The building named “Treasury House” is reportedly located beside the Federal Capital Territory FCT Police Command in Garki, Abuja.

It was engulfed by fire on Wednesday, April 8, after the Nigerian Government was asked

to explain how it distributed two trillion naira to the poor.

“We need names, how u arrived at ur database & the demographic spread”- NASS had asked the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“We have the records. They are with the Acc. General” Nigeria's Ministry of Finance had reportedly responded.

However, opposition politician with the People's Democratic Party, David Oluwafemi Adewunmi Abdulateef Fani-Kayode, while suspecting foul play, tweeted, “9 hours later office of the Acc-General is engulfed by fire.”

Musician Davido is asking Nigerian authorities to return the cash, tweeting “make dem return our money o…which one b say office don burn.”

---Daily Guide

