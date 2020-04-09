Kasoa Markets Closure: NDC Cautions NPP Over Politicisation Of Selling Points At Satellite Markets

Listen to article

Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya East Constituency Phyllis Naa-Koryoo Okunor has raised concerns over the politicisation of allocation of selling spots ahead of the indefinite closure of Kasoa major markets.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly (ASEMA), Hon. Michael Essuman Mensah directed the two major markets be closed down with alternatives at the Odupong Zion School Park, Datus School Park, Akweley Anglican School Park and Ofaakor D/A School Park.

According to a press statement issued and signed by the PC, whiles the NDC believes these are part of measures geared towards containing the novel CONVID-19, it has become necessary due to the selective distribution of relief food items allocated to vulnerable groups in the society amidst the lockdown.

The statement accused the NPP of redirecting the items to a few selected NPP Party fanatics at the peril of the ordinary citizen.

"This has become necessary due to how the ongoing NADMO relief food items meant for distribution to the vulnerable in our society has, unfortunately, being redirected to a few selected NPP Party Fanatics at the peril of the ordinary citizen across our beloved Constituency. We however admonish that, allocation must be done on merit and not based on Party Affiliation."

RE: TEMPORAL CLOSURE OF KASOA OLF AND BEW MARKETS

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party within the Awutu Senya East Municipality has sighted a Memo dated 08-04-2020 informing the general public of an indefinite closure of the two major markets within the Municipality until further notice. In as much we believe these are part of measures geared towards containing the novel Covid-19 pandemic that is wrecking the globe apart, we, however, wish to sound a word of caution through this release, that any attempt by the MCE, Michael Essuman-Mensah and the NPP to hide behind the Municipal Assembly to politicize the allocation of selling spots within the four new designated Satellite Markets within the Constituency would be met with fierce resistance.

This has become necessary due to how the ongoing NADMO relief food items meant for distribution to the vulnerable in our society has unfortunately being redirected to a few selected NPP Party Fanatics at the peril of the ordinary citizen across our beloved Constituency. We however admonish that, allocation must be done on merit and not based on Party Affiliation.

We are in this together.

Long live ASEC

Long Live GHANA.

Signed.

Phyllis Naa-Koryoo Okunor.

NDC Parliamentary Candidate

Awutu Senya East Constituency