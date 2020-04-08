Covid-19: All 33 Persons Quarantined In Juaso Test Negative

Modernghana News can report that all the 33 persons who were quarantine in Juaso after coming into contact with Obour's father Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour who died from Coronavirus (Covid-19) have tested negative to the disease.

Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour, a sub-chief in the Ashanti Region and father of former Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) President, Bice Osei Kuffour popularly known as Obour died last month at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital after testing positive for Coronavirus.

As a precautionary measure, the Asante Akim North District Health Directorate put some 33 persons as well as members of the Obour household who had come into contact with the deceased under quarantine to be observed.

Having tested them after 14 days, all these people have tested negative to the Covid-19 according to a report by Adom FM.

Meanwhile, the Health directorate is still awaiting test results of 25 more people who voluntarily presented themselves for testing.

In a related story, it is understood that Bice Osei Kuffour [Obour] who was forced into self-quarantine after his father died is yet to receive the result for his Covid-19 testing.

In line with that, all members of the Asempa FMs Ekosii Sen program who came into contact with Obour remain in self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

Find statement below: