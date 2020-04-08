Covid-19: Let's All Help Gov't Fight This Pandemic — Traditional Authorities Told

Listen to article

Traditional authorities in Ghana have been urged to be at the forefront in the enforcement of the various protocols and guidelines set out by WHO and government in a bid to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease.

Yaw Dabie Appiah-Mensah, a former NPP Regional Organizer for the erstwhile Brong Ahafo region in an exclusive interview observed that considering the honour and respect usually accorded "our chiefs and queens, it would be extremely helpful for them to step in and ensure that citizens strictly adhere to all the safety protocols and guidelines meant to curtail the further spread of COVID-19 in the country."

Mr. Appiah-Mensah was sharing his thoughts with the Daily Statesman about how to ensure that residents in the lockdown areas remain at home and avoid any confrontation with the security agents.

"Imagine seeing the Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II or the Okyehene, Amoatia Ofori-Panyin or the Ya-Na as well as the rest of the respected traditional leaders out there and telling their subjects to remain indoors for their own safety, I don't think anyone would think of coming out", he contended.

He added, "I think looking at how we revere, honour and seriously take what our chiefs tell us, people are likely to comply with the directives on COVID-19 and adhere to the safety protocols if our chiefs actively get involved."

Mr. Appiah-Mensah called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to give President Akufo-Addo their maximum support in this critical moment.

"We shouldn't leave the President alone in this critical moment but should rally behind him to fight this pandemic so that in the end, we shall all give glory to God and celebrate the victory together", Mr. Appiah-Mensah emphasised.