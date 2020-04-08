Hon. Helen Adjoa Ntoso Supports Fight Against COVID-19 In Krachi West Constituency

The member of parliament for Krachi West, Hon. Helen Adjoa Ntoso, yesterday, presented some items to Krachi West District Health Directorate in support to fight against COVID-19 in her constituency.

The items donated include 40 Veronica Buckets, 512 bottles of Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizers, 40 Washing Buckets, 12 gallons ( 20L each) of Liquid Soaps, 2 Infrared Guns, 40 boxes of paracetamol tablets, sachets and 100 boxes of Doxycycline capsules. 50 bottles Paracetamol syrup, Antacids and 25 bottles of Blood tonics plus 50 Packs of Disposal Tissues.

The gesture, which was spearheaded by Hon. Helen Adjoa Ntoso is to be distributed to all health facilities in the constituency; the Krachi Local Prisons, market centres, Lorry Stations, some very busy shops, recreational centres, and the Chief's Palace.

She applauded and prayed for all frontline health workers and the security personnel for their dedication to fighting against this global pandemic.

"I pray for our Frontline Health Workers, Security Personnel and many others who risk their lives on a daily basis in fighting this pervading pandemic of Covid -19 whilst ensuring peace and orderliness in this trying moments in our beloved nation", she said.

According to the Ministry of Health, Ghana has so far recorded 287 confirmed cases of Covid 19 with 5 deaths. As such, we need a non-partisan collective effort as a nation to nip this menace in the bud.