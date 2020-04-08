GMA Reiterates Call For A Nationwide Lockdown

The Ashanti Divisional Chairperson of the Ghana Medical Association Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo has reiterated the need for a nationwide lockdown in Ghana.

Looking at the numbers, he noted, a nationwide lockdown would be most appropriate to quickly and effectively flatten the curve.

Speaking to journalists at the media orientation on COVID-19 in Kumasi, Dr. Baidoo noted that it is very dangerous to repeat the mistakes of Italy and other nations who have recorded high effects of the pandemic.

"We are not speaking as economists or politicians, but ‘as health experts who know the health of our health institutions’. As to how long they would propose for the extension and nationwide lockdown, Dr. Baidoo said ‘another two weeks would be helpful”.

He said the seriousness of the pandemic requires a full collaboration from all Ghanaians irrespective of Social class.

"Because if I keep all the safety measures and think I’m free from it, my gateman could bring it and through him, my entire family would be at risk."

He appealed to the media to sustain education and information on the safety protocols even after COVID-19.

”We are in a country where we are killed by cholera and other related illnesses which come from unhygienic lifestyles," he stressed.

The Media Orientation is a collaborative effort of the Ministry of Information, Ghana Health Service Health Promotion Division and USAID Breakthrough Action Project.