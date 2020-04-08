Application Period For Green Talents Award 2020 Now Open

Join a prestigious network of renowned scientists, gain unique access to Germany’s sustainability research elite and promote your innovative ideas.

Bonn, 8 April 2020 Are you an up-and-coming researcher with ground-breaking visions to create a better and more sustainable future for all? Is your research dedicated to realizing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)? Do you have the potential to change the world?

Green Talents – International Forum for High Potentials in Sustainable Development invites you as a pioneering scientist to apply with your trailblazing approach! Showcase your research to the broader public, exchange with outstanding experts, and lay the foundation for long-lasting collaborations with German research institutions.

The Green Talents award 2020 includes

§ an invitation to the fully funded two-week Science Forum in October 2020, consisting of

- visits to leading German sustainability facilities, institutions and companies with exclusive insights into their leading-edge research and projects,

- individual appointments with German experts of your choice to discuss possibilities for upcoming joint research and cooperation efforts,

- networking opportunities at the award ceremony in Berlin with participating Green Talents alumni,

§ a fully funded research stay of up to three months at an institution of your choice in Germany in2021,

§ exclusive access to the distinguished Green Talents alumninetwork.

Further information

The Green Talents programme has been hosted by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research since 2009. It is held under the patronage of the German Minister of Education and Research, Ms Anja Karliczek. Honouring 25 young international researchers each year, the initiative has successfully fostered the global exchange of innovative green ideas within the field of sustainability. To this day, 257 outstanding scientists from 69 countries have been awarded for their tremendous achievements to making their communities, countries and societies more sustainable.

Eligible to apply are master students, PhD students, postdocs, as well as young professionals, with no more than three years of professional work experience.

(excluding professional work experiences gained within the scope of an academic degree) and a strong focus on sustainable development. Applicants must prove excellent command of English and above-average grades. Furthermore, only applications from non-German citizens or residents can be considered.

For more information please refer to www.greentalents.dewhere both the competition flyer as well as the award trailer are accessible and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Deadline for submission: 19 May 2020, 2 p.m. CEST.