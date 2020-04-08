Covid-19 : Obuasi West MP Presents PPEs To Health Directorate

Hon. Kwaku Kwarteng, the Member of Parliament for Obuasi West and the Deputy Minister of Finance has presented Personal Preventive Equipment (PPEs) to the Obuasi Municipal Health Directorate.

The items he presented included; 2000 Face mask, 3000 Hand sanitizer (small), 4000 Protective clothing, 11,000Handgloves, 6000 Food Supplements(Natural Cocoa powder), 7000 Vitamin C tablet and 10 Veronica buckets.

The presentation, according to Hon. Kwarteng, is in response to calls for individuals and groups to also contribute resources to help frontline medical personnel at the various Health facilities, in their fight against the coronavirus disease.

He praised the people of Obuasi for adhering to the directives announced by the President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

He also commended the President for showing leadership in the midst of the crisis.

The Deputy Minister of Finance furthermore thanked Health personnel in the Municipality for their commitment and patriotism in discharging their duties during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Honorable Elijah Adansi-Bonah thanked the Member of Parliament for his kind gesture and told the Health personnel that his office is always opened to attend listen and respond to their grievances.

CONGESTION Meanwhile, the Obuasi Municipal Assembly has successfully moved hawkers and traders who sell at unauthorized places at the Central Business District to the Kunka Market in a special decongestion exercise held on Monday, 6th April, 2020.

The exercise is in line with efforts by the city authorities to ensure that traders adhere to the Social Distancing principle to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

A task force, constituted to ensure the success of the exercise, went around the central business district removing unauthorised structures as well as vendors and hawkers from the streets.

Two (2) people from the Obuasi Municipality have so far tested positive to the COVID-19 disease. The victims according to Health Personnel in the Municipality, are responding to treatment.