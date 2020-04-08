Covid-19: Cost Of Electricity, Gas Headache To Ghanaians Far More Than Water – Mahama To Gov’t

Former President John Mahama has called on government to consider reducing the costs of electricity and LPG gas for three months as part of social intervention for Ghanaians as the country fights coronavirus.

According to Mr Mahama, the cost of electricity is more of a burden to Ghanaians than water, which has been absorbed by the government.

“Clearly electricity tariffs are the more burdensome of the two utilities. There is much expectation that some subsidy payment from the Stabilization Fund to the ECG and generating companies can provide some temporary relief, however small, to consumers in this difficult period.

“It will also be necessary to look at the pricing of LPG, especially at a time when the price of crude on the global market is at an all-time low,” NDC flagbearer wrote in an article Tuesday.

He added: “The President’s announcement of the distribution of hot meals and dry food packages to deprived communities is welcome news. The president stated that this will be in collaboration with faith-based organisations. This collaboration is good news because if care is not taken, in both the distribution and procurement of the food, partisan and parochial interests will defeat the purpose of the whole gesture.

“I believe that traditional rulers and our Assemblymen and women in the affected areas must also be involved in this enterprise. Our (NDC) representatives on the Finance Committee of Parliament have been urged to fully participate in the expected meeting on Thursday with the Ministry of Finance to discuss the modalities for the disbursement of the proposed stimulus package.

“We will table proposals to ensure that this money is utilized efficiently and administered in a manner that is fair and just to all Ghanaian businesses that are suffering the adverse effects of the economic slowdown occasioned by this dreadful COVID-19 pandemic”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh