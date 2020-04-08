COVID-19: Cases Jumping From 214 To 287 Overnight Alarming – Mahama

Former President John Mahama has described as “alarming”, how within one night, our covid-19 case count moved from 214 to 287.

“We woke up this morning to official reports that Ghana's incidence of COVID-19 infection has risen to 287”, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress said in a statement, adding: “This is an alarming situation”.

He said: “While the Ghana Health Service ascribes the sudden increase in numbers to enhanced surveillance and testing, it is a call to arms to redouble our efforts in battling this disease”.

Mr Mahama also said he has been donating personal protective equipment to health posts as his contribution toward fighting the pandemic.

“Last Saturday, I donated my widow’s mite of 650 PPE and associated items for distribution to various health facilities across the country. During the rage of this pandemic, protective clothing, disinfectants, sanitisers, laser thermometres etc., are the most critical items needed by our frontline health workers. This will give them the confidence to continue their work without fear of getting infected with the virus themselves”.

He added: “My motivation for this donation was to fill a stop-gap and buy enough time for the government-acquired medical items to become available. Last Sunday, the President announced the receipt of some items including PPE. It is the hope of all Ghanaians that these items would be despatched speedily to where they are needed.

“As the President of the Ghana Medical Association said, they are grateful for the incentives given to health workers, but they need the PPE urgently to go about their business of saving lives”, he noted.

----classfmonline