Covid-19 Lockdown: Madina Main Market Closed Over Social Distancing Issues

The La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly has announced the closure of the Madina main market for trading activities.

The affected areas include; Doku, Nkulenu, Market Drive, Asante & Asante, and Nkwantanang Roads, the Market Loading Bay, Car park and the Main Market.

The members of the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) arrived at the decision due to the failure of traders to adhere to the social distancing protocols issued by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Municipal Chief Executive, Jennifer Dede Afagbedzi, in a statement said the move has become necessary as the continuous abuse of the safety precaution would have dire consequences on the control of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Meanwhile, all affected traders are advised to move to the BOHYE Market at Redco and Madina New Road Market to continue their trading activities.

It hoped that the leaders and market Queens would meet with the traders to arrive at the best practices to ensure adherence to the social distancing protocol, adding “any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted”.

---Daily Guide