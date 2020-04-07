Fight Against COVID-19: Diamond Capital Quickpay Loans Team support LEKMA Hospital

As part of its efforts to help win the war against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country; Diamond Capital Quickpay Loans Team has taken another giant step by donating Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other valuable items to Lekma Hospital.

The items donated include; 25 litres of Sanitizers, Face Mask N95, 5 litres of Rubbing Alcohol, Face Mask, Protective Clothing, Examination Gloves, Nurses Cap, Bottled Water, and FFP2 Mask.

Mr. Mathew Lawer Teye, the Executive Director of Diamond Capital Quickpay Loans Team speaking at the donation ceremony said, the benevolent exercise was meant to appreciate the hospital for working assiduously to help combat COVID -19 pandemic which the country is currently grappling with.

“Over the years, health workers have become major partners in the success of our business. Our Quickpay product is a payroll backed loan designed to meet the needs of government workers including staff of the Ghana Health Service. And as partners we cannot stand unconcerned while they put their lives at risk to fight this disease,” he explained.

Stressing that the intervention by the company is also aimed at augmenting the Government's efforts towards ending the spread of COVID-19 by intensifying public awareness creation in the wake of the outbreak of the deadly disease.

“The Diamond Capital Quickpay team is also using this opportunity to announce a reduction in interest rates for all health workers who access their loans,” he assured.

He indicated that his company is committed to supporting the government in every way possible in the COVID-19 struggle.

DCI Microfinance Limited was incorporated in November 2011 and provisionally licensed by the Bank of Ghana in April 2012. DCI obtained a final license in October 2012 to conduct business as a Deposit Taking Microfinance Company. The Company has its Head Office at Asylum Down with four (4) branches operating across Accra.