COVID-19: Self-Made Nose Masks Can’t Protect You – Former GHS Director

07.04.2020 Headlines

By News Desk
A former Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Ebenezer Appiah-Denkyira, has warned Ghanaians against producing and wearing their own face or nose masks.

He says those self-made nose masks cannot protect them from the deadly coronavirus.

According to him, like the hand sanitizers, the nose and facemasks must meet the standards of the Ghana Standard Authority.

Some Ghanaians have taken advantage of the pandemic to produce nose masks from wax prints and other materials.

But in an interview on Accra-based radio station, Starr FM, Dr Appiah-Denkyira explained that, “You cannot just put on any ordinary face and nose masks because when it soaks it affects the bearer so it is not advisable to produce your own nose or face mask.”

Meanwhile, government has selected five local manufacturing companies to start producing nose masks to help fight the Coronavirus disease.

Commenting government for the move, Dr Appiah-Denkyira however called on government to target densely populated areas such as Choker, James Town, Nima and others for screening.

