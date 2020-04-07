Nationwide Disinfection Of Markets: Mpohor District Takes Its Turn

Mpohor District was one of the districts in the Western Region that benefitted from the government's decision to disinfect markets and other public places as part of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

Following the directive of the Ministry of Local Government to spray all markets and public places in the Western Region on Monday, 6th April 2020, the Mpohor District Public Health Emergency Committee (PHEC), under the Chairmanship of the DCE, Hon. Ignatius Asaah Mensah ordered the relevant officials to kick start preparations for the exercise.

This led to the NADMO and the Environmental Health & Sanitation Unit in the district, liaising with Assembly Members and market leaders to announce the closure of all markets in the district. Stores situated in all public places were also made to close down. By the time the exercise started on Monday morning, the Mpohor District Business Center had almost become like a ghost town.

On Monday, 6th April 2020, the majority of the people needed for the exercise had gathered in front of the Mpohor Police Station to be assigned to their designated towns. In the company of Madam Patience Klinogo, Western Regional Chief State Attorney, Mr. Evans Mark Andoh, the Mpohor District Coordinating Director, Nana Yaw Fatoho II, a Representative of Nana Osabarima Kwaw Entsie II and other important stakeholders, the DCE, Hon. Ignatius Asaah Mensah briefly addressed the team.

In his address, he emphasized on the seriousness the president and the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development attach to the exercise. For this reason, he charged the sprayers to do a good job. He also spoke on the centrality of social distancing in the fight against the spread.

He, however, expressed worries about how some people have started treating their fellow citizens who moved from the endemic locked down areas to the district. The DCE also admonished the team to desist from stigmatising people who would have contracted the virus because everyone, whether moralist or the worst social deviant, is prone to the virus.

After his address, the teams were dispatched to their various designated towns to do their work. For effective monitoring of the exercise, the DCE and his District Coordinating Director zoned the district into three to include the northern, southern and the Mpohor Central Business District.

To get first-hand information on the exercise, the DCE with his monitoring team, which was made up of Madam Patience Klinogo, the Western Regional Chief State Attorney, and Mr. Bala Ali, the District Information Officer, visited Adum-Banso and other BOPP catchment areas.

They caught up with the spraying team, which was deeply engrossed in their job, in the yard of the Bensu Oil Palm Plantations. At Adum-Banso, the Assembly Members for the area were fully prepared, waiting for the team to spray their identified public places.

Consequently, the exercise ended successfully with the lorry parks, public toilets, markets and other public places of the following towns being sprayed: Mpohor township, Adum-Banso, Adum-Dominase, Ayiem, Manso, Angu, Odumasi, Ahinkrom and BOPP premises. The palace of Nana Osabarima Kwaw Entsie II, the Omanhene of the Mpohor Traditional Council, was also sprayed.

The exercise ended a few minutes after 1:00 pm with maximum cooperation of the people in all the towns that went through the exercise.