You Will Continue To Fail Like How The Pandemic Failed EC And NPP—Akamba Fires Over Alleged Interview

Listen to article

The National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon. Joshua Hamidu Akamba has allegedly denied granting interviews on Power FM.

In a 2-page press release purported to be from the high office of the NDC field Marshall, he details how his critics and haters of the opposition National Democratic Congress will fail as how the Covid-19 Pandemic failed Jean Mensah and President Nana Addo's Agenda towards election 2020.

in the Statement, The Vibrant and the Prolific Joshua Hamidu Akamba call on President Nana Addo to use his high office to Reduce drastically fuel prices, Prices of LPG Gas and absorb completely Electricity bills of Ghanaians most especially those affected by the president Nana Addo's Lockdown directive.

He appealed to the bigwigs of the NPP to call their Ghc200.00 communicators to order as the pandemic Knows No political party colour.

READ HIS FULL STATEMENT BELOW

Attention all media houses

For Immediate Release, Monday, 6th April 2020

HATRED FOR NDC AND JOSHUA HAMIDU AKAMBA WILL CONTINUE TO FAIL LIKE FIXED DATES FOR NEW VOTER ID CARD REGISTRATION BY EC

Good Day ladies and gentlemen.

Please my attention has been drawn to a statement going Viral on the Internet titled "Paying water bills for three months is not relief. Whilst we have Ghanaians students dying in WUHAN, you are wasting money on Kumasi people's water bills because that's your political stronghold"

Joshua Akamba

National Organizer of NDC

Source: Power F.M, Accra

The above statement for reasons best known to the writer made reference to me as the author. The public is hereby informed that the information is malicious, fake, false and mischievously crafted by some Sycophants of the Ruling New patriotic party, calculated not just to score cheap political points, but also, to drag my good name and the name of my political party ( NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS) into contempt and ridicule.

To set the Records straight,

1 For About 2 months now, I have not Grant's even interviews on Power FM.

2. The particular virus which the Government of Nana Addo failed to fight knows no political colour and these are some of the reasons why the Great NDC, Our Flagbearer and the next president of Ghana is all over Ghana Sharing PPE'S to all hospitals and our hardworking Frontline fighters.

The public is hereby advised by this release to ignore and treat any such cowards, malicious and politically motivated statements and publications with the contempt it deserves.

I, therefore, request and appeal to the president of the Republic to as a matter of urgency to absorb the Electricity bills and at least reduce prices of LBG gas too because the Majority of Ghanaians in the lockdown areas will be using more of them than the Water.

#Stayathome

#Stopthespread

SIGNED

Joshua Hamidu Akamba,

NDC National Organizer