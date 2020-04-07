COVID-19 Lockdown: NLA Activates *890# Shortcode To Serve Customers

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has activated an official shortcode, *890#, to enable Ghanaians play 5/90 and VAG Lotto Games on their mobile devices.

This opportunity is opened to MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo mobile subscribers.

NLA took the decision to activate the USSD code following the partial lockdown of Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa due to efforts adopted by the government to combat the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

“Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Lotto Marketing Companies are unable to sell to the Staking Public. Therefore, to mitigate the shortfall of Sales, the Authority has activated its Official Short Code *890# to give the opportunity to the Staking Public to play 5/90 and VAG Lotto Games via MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo,” a statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of NLA announced.

Management of the NLA believes that the *890# shortcode “would help to ensure the survival of the Authority in these difficult moments of Coronavirus pandemic.”

Below is the full statement from the NLA:

The Coronavirus pandemic is greatly reducing the sales of National Lottery Authority (NLA).

The Restrictions on Movement and Lockdown of Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi and Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly (Kasoa) have immensely reduced sales of the Authority.

The lockdown areas served as the backbone of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) in terms of Sales.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Lotto Marketing Companies are unable to sell to the Staking Public. Therefore, to mitigate the shortfall of Sales, the Authority has activated its Official Short Code *890# to give the opportunity to the Staking Public to play 5/90 and VAG Lotto Games via MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo.

The National Lottery Authority(NLA) Official Short Code *890# would help to ensure the survival of the Authority in these difficult moments of Coronavirus pandemic.

In this period of the Coronavirus pandemic, the National Lottery Authority(NLA) is doing everything possible to sustain the Salesforce of the Authority while at the same time limiting physical human body contacts.

Dail the National Lottery Authority(NLA) Official Short Code *890# and play 5/90 and VAG Lotto Games with enhanced Prize Structure of 240 via MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo.

Stay Home: Stay Safe and Stop the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

Issued by: Public Relations Unit of NLA