Tempane NDC Parliamentary Candidate Supports COVID-19 Fight

As individuals, organizations and the state collective effort in combating the world ravaging novel Coronavirus soars, the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary candidate for the Tempane constituency of the Upper East Region, Madam Lydia Akanvariba Adakuduga, has joined the path of struggle by donating basic needed items to over 16 Health facilities in her constituency.

The world has been battling the pandemic for some time now, with numerous infections world-wide as well as deaths.

Ghana has adopted numerous measures in a bid to combating the disease including the closure of schools, borders and partial lockdown of some cities.

Prior to the donation of the items, the National Democratic Congress in collaborations with the Ghana Health Service embarked on vigorous spot to spot, house to house as well as market to market health education aimed at arming residents with the needed information in combating the disease.

The team also toured all the Health centers to ascertain the level of preparedness of the health facilities and to encourage Health staff to be courageous in these times.

Items donated included: 65 veronica buckets, 600 gallons of liquid soap, 200 bottle s of hand sanitizers among others. A nurse by profession, it will be recalled that prior to the party’s parliamentary congress Madam Lydia promised to tackle health-related issues head-on.

Delivering the items to the management of the District Health Directorate, on behalf of the parliamentary candidate, Constituency Chairman of the NDC, Mr.Prince Atan Iddrisu called on Ghanaians to eschew politics in these trying moment and collectively fight the coronavirus pandemic.

He called on Ghanaians to adhere to the Ghana Health Services recommended precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

District Director of Ghana Health Service, Mr. Ibrahim Saeed thanked the parliamentary candidate and her team for the gesture and assured them that the items will be put to good use. He called on other philanthropists, organizations and as well as individuals to come to the aid of the districts. He said the donation is timely as the district needed to equip its Health care providers.