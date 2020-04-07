Ashaiman MP Demands Independent Probe Into Killing Of Resident

Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey wants the government to constitute an independent investigative body to look into the shooting to death of a civilian by a soldier at Ashaiman on Sunday April 5.

The said incident, according to the Ghana Armed Forces, occurred when the victim Mr. Eric Ofotsu tried to disarm a soldier who was conducting an arrest as part of the COVID-19 lockdown enforcement.

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah subsequently announced that the soldier involved had been withdrawn from the operation and being investigated by the Military Police.

“The officer involved has been withdrawn from the operations, taken in, disarmed and investigations have commenced from the Military Police,” the Minister said.

But Ernest Norgbey said an independent investigative body will do a better job at ensuring that justice is duly served.

Mr. Norgbey said he is not convinced with the explanation by the Military hence his request to the government.

“I am going to write to him and also state my worries in the constituency concerning this lockdown and also urge them to constitute an independent investigative body to look into the matter to that the people of Ashaiman can be served better so that justice can be served,” he said.

