Covid-19: Côte d'Ivoire Defence Minister Hamed Bakayoko Test Positive

Ivorian Defence Minister, Hamed Bakayoko, has tested positive to the novel coronavirus, reports from the West African nation say.

DGN Online sources in the former French colony say the Minister, a right hand man of President Alhassan Ouattara, has been quarantined.

Côte d'Ivoire has recorded several cases of the coronavirus, forcing its neighbor Liberia to close its borders to it.

DGN Online sources in Abidjan say there has been a protest targeting coronavirus testing centre.

---Daily Guide
