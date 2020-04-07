NLA Activates Operations Of Official Short Code *890# To Mitigate Shortfall Of Sales

Listen to article

The Coronavirus pandemic is greatly reducing the sales of National Lottery Authority (NLA).

The Restrictions on Movement and Lockdown of Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi and Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly (Kasoa) have immensely reduced sales of the Authority. The lockdown areas served as backbone of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) in terms of Sales.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Lotto Marketing Companies are unable to sell to the Staking Public. Therefore, to mitigate the shortfall of Sales, the Authority has activated its Official Short Code *890# to give opportunity to the Staking Public to play 5/90 and VAG Lotto Games via MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo.

The National Lottery Authority(NLA) Official Short Code *890# would help to ensure the survival of the Authority in this difficult moments of Coronavirus pandemic.

In this period of the Coronavirus pandemic, the National Lottery Authority(NLA) is doing everything possible to sustain the Sales force of the Authority while at the same time limiting physical human body contacts.

Dail the National Lottery Authority(NLA) Official Short Code *890# and play 5/90 and VAG Lotto Games with enhanced Prize Structure of 240 via MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo.

Stay Home: Stay Safe and Stop the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

Issued By:

Public Relations Unit of NLA