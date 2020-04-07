COVID-19: We Need Total Lockdown--CEO Of Marrer Ghana Insists

Listen to article

THE CHIEF Executive Officer of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industries, Mr. Novihoho Afaglo, has stated that the only way Ghana can contain the spread of Covid-19 is to go for total lockdown.

Mr. Afaglo said it is time for the government to consider a total lockdown, “if we really want to reduce the numbers and maintain the affected cases at hand, then we must call for a lockdown.”

He said allowing our market women to go ahead to sell isn’t the best decision but rather putting the country’s life at a risk in terms of the fight against Covid-19.

As measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, the government from now on should ban the importation of used clothes and other items, for the time being, this is because the deadly virus can stay on things for as long as 3-weeks

“We have to ensure that the health of the people is considered as number one priority and not taking for granted,” Mr. Afaglo stated.

“We will need to congratulate our military personnel, the police and other security officers for availing themselves for the love for their people and the country not to forget the risk of leaving their families at home to ensure the safety of the people.

Mr. Afaglo said I have read few articles and seen videos circulating showing that the end of the world has come causing fear and panic among some people but take this from me that this war against Covid-19 will soon be a thing for the past.

He is, therefore, calling for a total lockdown as that is the only possible means now.

Ghana has now recorded 214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with five deaths as of yesterday April 6, 2020. The first confirmed case of Covid-19 was recorded in Ghana on March 13, 2020.