Mrs. Gizella Tetteh Agbotui Intensifies Public Education On COVID-19

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya West Constituency, Mrs. Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui through her Gizi Care For Community project has initiated daily health and safety campaign across the Constituency.

This education is airing on selected community information centres and it is aimed at equipping indigenes with information on Covid 19 and how to stay safe. The education became necessary due to rapid spread of the deadly pandemic which is having severe economic toll on livelihoods.

This important community based project was after Mrs. Gizella Tetteh Agbotui had already extended her benevolence and sponsorship to Achievers Clergy International, a coalition of pastors within Awutu Bawjiase and it environs when they approached her for support to embark on public education on the deadly corona virus as part of efforts to educate to prevent further spread. She adequately resourced them to educate the communities about Covid 19 and sponsored local production of liquid soaps for free distribution. The free distribution of liquid soaps was to enhance and promote hygeine as well as supporting the communities to observe the WHO and GHS approved precautionary and preventive protocols.

Members of the coalition led by Rev. S. K. Doudu organised themselves into groups and visited the following communities for sensitization and awareness on covid 19;

Group (A)

1. Dankwa

2. Kwashie Abbey

3. Congo

Group (B)

1. Obrayeko

2. Kodwo Akwa

3. Bewuenum

Group (C)

1. Akpeteshi Nkwanta

2. Penim

3. Larbie Akura

Group (D)

1. Okwampa

2. Aponkye Akura

Feedback from all beneficiary communities were phenomenal as they joyously expressed their gratitude to Mrs. Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui for her kind gesture.

Source:

Kweku Ampong

Communication Officer

Awutu Senya West.