Adaklu MP, Kwame Governs Agbodza, donates to support the fight against Convid-19

The Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Hon. Kwame Governs Agbodza, today, donated some items worth over Ghs30,000.00 to the Adaklu District Health Directorate.

The lawmaker in his capacity donated some items which include 10 pieces of veronica buckets, 1000 pieces of 3M face masks, 10 pieces of Infrared thermometer guns, and ten gallons of Bleach, 20 rolls of tissue towel papers to support the government effort at fighting the pandemic.

The MP again donated Ghs1000.00 each to the health directorate and the District Rapid Respond Team for monitoring. The Hon. Agbodza also gave Ghs200.00 to each health centre in Adaklu for monitoring.

The lawmaker took time out of his schedules to also take the time to personally presented some of the items to some health centres and emphasized to the nurses to observe the president's precaution measures.

The Hon. MP extended his kind gesture to a mini taxi rank popularly known as; Adaklu station. He presented another set of veronica buckets and its accomplices to the station master. He encouraged the drivers to observe precautionary measures. He demonstrated how to wash their hands effectively.

Christopher K. Galenkui. Communication officer. (0242944034) Adaklu