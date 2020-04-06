COVID-19: I Thank You For Your Sacrifice – Akufo-Addo To Health Workers

President Akufo-Addo has thanked all health workers and frontline staff helping to fight the coronavirus outbreak in Ghana, which has, so far killed five people out of the two hundred and fourteen infected persons in the country.

In his fifth address to the nation since the disease entered Ghana, President Akufo-Addo said on Sunday that: “Let me thank, in particular, all our frontline actors who continue to put their lives on the line to help ensure that we defeat the virus”.

“To our healthcare workers, I say a big 'ayekoo' for the continued sacrifices you are making in caring for those infected with the virus, and in caring for the sick in general.

“You are the heroes and heroines of our generation, and the government will do all in its power to provide you with the relevant tools to do your work effectively”, he noted.

“To the men and women of our security services, who have been enforcing the directives, by patrolling our streets day and night, conducting surveillance, snap checks and mounting roadblocks, we are deeply in your debt.

“It is these security measures that have created the basic framework within which our medical personnel are able to pursue contact tracing, testing and treatment of persons with the virus, whose implementation offers us the most secure means to defeat the virus”, the President said.

